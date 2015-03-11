(Adds comment from Avis)
TORONTO, March 11 Canada's competition watchdog
said on Wednesday it will take action against what it says are
deceptive marketing practices by rental car agencies Avis and
Budget that can increase customers' costs by as much as 35
percent.
The Competition Bureau said it has filed an application with
the Competition Tribunal to seek an end to what it alleges are
false, or misleading, price representations by Avis and Budget.
The agency is also seeking a total of C$30 million ($23.5
million) in penalties from Avis and Budget, as well as their
parent company, Avis Budget Group Inc, along with
refunds for consumers.
In an emailed statement, Avis Budget Group said its
marketing and advertising efforts are intended at all times to
demonstrate transparency and honesty, including the manner in
which it presents rates and services.
"We look forward to the opportunity to set forth these facts
to the authorities at the appropriate time," the company said.
The bureau said its investigation found that Avis and Budget
advertise prices for vehicle rentals and other products that are
not attainable due to additional fees imposed during the rental
process.
It said these fees are characterized as taxes, surcharges
and fees that governments and agencies require Avis and Budget
to collect from customers, but that Avis and Budget in fact
impose the charges to recoup some of their own costs.
The bureau said that as a result consumers end up paying
higher prices or receiving smaller discounts than advertised.
The regulator said the additional fees imposed by Avis and
Budget can increase the cost of a rental by up to 35 percent,
depending on the rental location and type of vehicle. It said
Avis and Budget have collected more than C$35 million in such
fees and surcharges from customers since March 12, 2009.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)