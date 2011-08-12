* Rapid phase-in could penalize Canadian banks
* Rules focusing on capital and liquidity
* Canadian banks emerged strongly from crisis.
TORONTO, Aug 12 The fast pace of implementing
tighter global banking regulations in Canada may be putting the
country's lenders at a competitive disadvantage, the Canadian
Bankers Association said on Friday.
In a pre-budget submission to Canada's House of Commons
Standing Committee on Finance, the lobby group said it supports
objectives such as tighter global and liquidity requirements.
Still, it raised concerns with the pacing and sequencing of
their implementation in Canada versus other countries.
"We believe that too many initiatives are being implemented
within too short a timeframe, which can create its own set of
risks and negative consequences," the group said in the
submission.
Holding more capital forces the banks to restrict investing
in their own growth but gives them a larger buffer in the event
of financial catastrophe.
The new rules were drawn up by global regulators under the
supervision of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in
order to better protect financial institutions from a repeat of
the 2008-2009 crisis.
The guidelines are being implemented by national watchdogs,
in Canada's case the Office of the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions (OSFI).
Canada's banks escaped the financial crisis relatively
unhurt. None required government bailouts, unlike many U.S. and
European competitors.
Some analysts believe OSFI will impose a capital surcharge
on Canadian banks due to the small number of big players in the
Canadian industry, which could make the failure of any one of
them catastrophic to the domestic system.
Canada's bank sector is dominated by six lenders, led by
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank
(TD.TO).
The regulator noted the regulatory changes were taking
place as the banks were grappling with a transition from
current Canadian accounting standards to international
accounting standards (IFRS), starting in the first quarter of
fiscal 2012.
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)