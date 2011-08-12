* Rapid phase-in could penalize Canadian banks

* Rules focusing on capital and liquidity

* Canadian banks emerged strongly from crisis.

TORONTO, Aug 12 The fast pace of implementing tighter global banking regulations in Canada may be putting the country's lenders at a competitive disadvantage, the Canadian Bankers Association said on Friday.

In a pre-budget submission to Canada's House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance, the lobby group said it supports objectives such as tighter global and liquidity requirements.

Still, it raised concerns with the pacing and sequencing of their implementation in Canada versus other countries.

"We believe that too many initiatives are being implemented within too short a timeframe, which can create its own set of risks and negative consequences," the group said in the submission.

Holding more capital forces the banks to restrict investing in their own growth but gives them a larger buffer in the event of financial catastrophe.

The new rules were drawn up by global regulators under the supervision of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in order to better protect financial institutions from a repeat of the 2008-2009 crisis.

The guidelines are being implemented by national watchdogs, in Canada's case the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI).

Canada's banks escaped the financial crisis relatively unhurt. None required government bailouts, unlike many U.S. and European competitors.

Some analysts believe OSFI will impose a capital surcharge on Canadian banks due to the small number of big players in the Canadian industry, which could make the failure of any one of them catastrophic to the domestic system.

Canada's bank sector is dominated by six lenders, led by Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO).

The regulator noted the regulatory changes were taking place as the banks were grappling with a transition from current Canadian accounting standards to international accounting standards (IFRS), starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2012. (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)