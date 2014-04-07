TORONTO, April 7 The Bank of Canada said on
Monday it has appointed Filipe Dinis to the newly created chief
operating officer position, effective May 5.
As the COO, Dinis will be responsible for managing all of
the central bank's administrative functions, including
oversight of its corporate administration departments and
operational planning.
Dinis joins the Bank from the federal Privy Council Office,
where he is Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet and provides
strategic advice and analysis to the Clerk of the Privy Council
on Business Transformation and Public Service Renewal. He also
serves as Secretary to the Prime Minister's Advisory Committee
on the Public Service, the Bank of Canada said.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese)