OTTAWA May 2 The recovery in the Canadian
economy has not been as vigorous as might have been anticipated
and needs to be nurtured, the next Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz said in his first news conference on Thursday.
"We are in a recovery that is not as vigorous as would
normally be expected and ... I think it will be necessary to
nourish it, I don't know for how long," Poloz said.
Poloz also said it was important for demand in the Canadian
economy to shift to the export side, and that was starting to
happen.
Poloz will take on his new role on June 3, replacing Mark
Carney who is stepping down to head the Bank of England starting
in July.