EDMONTON, Alberta May 1 There appears to be more momentum in the Canadian economy in the first quarter than the central bank had anticipated in its quarterly forecasts last month, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

"Very short-term performance, yeah, there is on average a bit more momentum," Carney told reporters when asked if he saw growth surpassing the bank's forecast of 1.5 percent annualized growth in the first quarter.