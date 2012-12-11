* BoC weighs academic vs banking skills in deputy governor
* Last hire before Mark Carney's departure to head BoE
* Two internal advisers seen as strong contenders
* Not clear if incoming governor will have a say in hire
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Dec 11 The Bank of Canada's pick to fill
a vacancy on its rate-setting council could offer clues on the
priorities of the well-respected central bank as it gets ready
to replace Governor Mark Carney, named last month as the next
chief of the Bank of England.
As it seeks to replace outgoing deputy governor Jean Boivin,
the bank's hiring committee will weigh the advantages of
academic candidates or those with an inside view of central bank
operations against those who may have a deeper knowledge of
financial markets, an asset Carney brought and which some say
propelled him to central banking stardom.
Most Bank of Canada watchers say private sector banking
experience is not crucial for a deputy governor job, one of four
positions ranking just below the governor and the senior deputy
governor. But they acknowledge that the bank may value that
skill more highly than it did in the pre-crisis days, when
academic credentials were highly prized.
"Having financial market experience won't be and shouldn't
be a negative when it comes to considering potential candidates
for deputy governor," said Finn Poschmann, vice-president of
research at the C.D. Howe Institute, a think tank.
Boivin stepped down in October to take a senior position at
the finance ministry. The bank is accepting applications to
replace him until Jan. 5.
Unlike the situation in other central banks, where markets
quickly peg officials as hawks or doves, depending on their
message, the Bank of Canada takes pride in sticking to a single
script in public remarks so views from a new appointee may have
less weight than in Britain or the United States.
But the appointment of a new deputy may give insight into
the bank's agenda for the coming years; whether it boosts its
hands-on financial markets expertise or arms itself with a
theoretical framework to deal with asset price bubbles and debt.
Two insiders considered strong contenders, Larry Schembri
and David Wolf, illustrate the dilemma. Both are advisers to the
governing council, but the former hails from academia and the
latter is a former market strategist at Banc of America
Securities-Merrill Lynch Canada.
Carney himself worked at Goldman Sachs before joining
Canada's public sector.
Several others from inside and outside the bank have also
been named by their peers as possible candidates.
One of many factors the bank must consider is that Carney's
successor may want a final say on who is hired, or may have
different priorities, which could mean delaying the decision
until a new governor is chosen sometime next year.
Carney leaves on June 1 and starts his new job a month
later. He will be the first non-British governor at the
300-year-old Bank of England.
Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem is widely seen as the
obvious first choice for Bank of Canada governor. The bank's
board of directors meets this week to discuss the recruitment
process.
All senior policymakers must speak both official languages
and although the bank provides language training as needed, it
may feel pressured to replace the French-speaking Boivin with
another francophone to not upset the balance.
Of the favored candidates for the deputy position, Wolf
worked for eight years at a Canadian investment dealer before
joining Merrill Lynch in 2005. Schembri followed a more
traditional career path, joining the central bank as a
researcher in 1997 and after successive promotions became
adviser in 2010.
Conventional wisdom would see Boivin, known for his research
on interest rates and inflation, replaced by someone with
similar credentials.
"They've usually been fairly strong with respect to
theoreticians and with his departure those ranks have been
thinning out and I would assume they would want to fill in that
gap," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank
of Canada.
CARNEY'S LEGACY
But Carney's legacy may mean the bank breaks that mould. His
13 years at Goldman Sachs and insider's knowledge of banks and
complex financial products are often cited as reasons for his
success during the world financial crisis, when Canada recovered
relatively quickly from a comparatively mild recession.
Carney took an interest in Wolf when the Merrill Lynch
economist warned about a possible Canadian housing bubble, and
appointed him as adviser in 2009. The gamble raised eyebrows as
Wolf was seen as inexperienced in policy matters, but insiders
say he has proven himself.
"David Wolf is actually a very solid candidate, bringing the
private sector experience that could contrast with the other
members of the governing council," said Charles St-Arnaud,
economist at Nomura Securities in New York who worked at
the Bank of Canada from 2002 to 2005.
But Carney clearly values Schembri highly too, naming him
adviser on the bank's contribution to the Financial Stability
Board, the global task force for financial reform headed by
Carney himself.
Like all advisers, Wolf and Schembri have input into
monetary policy, appearing before the governing council to give
a recommendation on interest rates before the final decision.
The last two people to be promoted to deputy governor --
Boivin and Agathe Cote -- served as advisers first.