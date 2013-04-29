OTTAWA, April 29 A new governor for the Bank of Canada to replace Mark Carney will be named soon, but not necessarily by the end of April as the government initially indicated, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

"You'll recall that I said we're aiming at about the end of April and we're about the end of April and the process is drawing to a close," Flaherty told reporters. Flaherty had told Reuters on April 12 it would be optimal to have the process finished by the end of the month.

Asked whether the governor would be named by the end of business on Tuesday, Flaherty replied: "Don't hold me to that."