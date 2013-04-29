OTTAWA, April 29 A new governor for the Bank of
Canada to replace Mark Carney will be named soon, but not
necessarily by the end of April as the government initially
indicated, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.
"You'll recall that I said we're aiming at about the end of
April and we're about the end of April and the process is
drawing to a close," Flaherty told reporters. Flaherty had told
Reuters on April 12 it would be optimal to have the process
finished by the end of the month.
Asked whether the governor would be named by the end of
business on Tuesday, Flaherty replied: "Don't hold me to that."