* Flaherty says announcement soon
* Market sources hearing announcement is Thursday afternoon
* Carney to host farewell party in Toronto Thursday evening
* Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem seen the most likely choice
OTTAWA, May 2 The Canadian government will
announce the name of the new Bank of Canada governor on Thursday
afternoon, market sources said, and Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said the announcement would be "soon".
"We are hearing that the new Bank of Canada governor will be
announced at about 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) today," Scotiabank wrote
in a report.
A source from another major Canadian bank, who declined to
be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters
that traders had received word that the announcement would be
made on Thursday afternoon, although the source of the
information was unclear.
A third market source said outgoing Governor Mark Carney had
invited some economists to an event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (2200
to 0000 GMT) Thursday, ostensibly to say goodbye to Carney but
also presumed to be designed to introduce the new governor,
suggesting the appointment could be announced before then.
The farewell party is believed to be taking place in
Toronto.
Carney, who is expected to attend any news conference
announcing his successor along with Flaherty, was in Ottawa on
Thursday. He flew back overnight from Edmonton where he gave a
lecture late Wednesday. He is scheduled to be back in Toronto on
Friday to participate in a panel discussion.
The appointment requires approval of Flaherty and the
federal cabinet.
Jeremy Harrison, a spokesman for the Bank of Canada,
declined to comment.
Carney is stepping down on June 1 to head the Bank of
England, a job he will start in July.
Tiff Macklem, currently the second-in-command at the Bank of
Canada, is widely seen as most likely to get the job, although
nobody is ruling out an outside candidate.
In a Reuters poll of analysts on April 10, all 16
respondents put Macklem at the top of their list when asked to
choose the three candidates most likely to get the job.
Overall, there were seven other candidates on the roster of
second- and third-place candidates, only two of them currently
working at the bank.
Stephen Poloz, the head of Canada's export credit agency,
was mentioned more than any other candidate as the second most
likely to get the job.
Darrell Duffie, a Stanford University economist and expert
in financial regulation, was mentioned by one person in that
poll but his name has since circulated as a strong dark horse
candidate.