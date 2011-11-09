* New mandate enshrines financial stability role

* May be flexible in timeline for hitting inflation target

* New mandate runs to end-2016

* Flexibility also needed in other circumstances (Adds analysts' comments, details)

By Louise Egan and Randall Palmer

OTTAWA, Nov 9 The Bank of Canada says its renewed inflation-fighting mandate will allow it, under exceptional circumstances, to let inflation stray longer from its 2 percent target in order to combat financial instability.

The bank said on Wednesday that such unusual circumstances could include an asset bubble threatening the economy or a situation of such instability in financial markets that they are unable to cope with higher interest rates.

Central bank Governor Mark Carney has telegraphed in recent speeches that because of global uncertainty he would keep interest rates exceptionally low and allow inflation to remain above the 2 percent target for longer than usual, emphasizing that the target is "flexible".

That doctrine is enshrined in the Bank of Canada's official mandate, which was renewed for five years in an agreement with the federal government on Tuesday.

"The global economic crisis delivered a powerful reminder that price stability and financial stability are inextricably linked, and that pursuing the first without due regard for the second risks achieving neither," the bank said in a policy paper on Wednesday.

"While this flexibility might involve sacrificing some inflation performance over the usual policy horizon, it would lead to greater financial, economic and, ultimately, price stability over a somewhat longer horizon."

Global central bankers have learned from the 2008 financial crisis and its continuing repercussions that financial instability can harm economic well-being. That has forced them to take their eyes off their traditional targets to keep rates low for longer than they otherwise would or to find other ways of pumping money into the system to stimulate the economy.

"I think what you're seeing on the part of central banks around the world is they've really thrown out the traditional playbook when it comes to setting policy and have had to be exceptionally innovative to deal with all these issues," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.

Canada emerged from the crisis in better shape than most of its rich-country peers, and has recovered all the jobs and output lost during the recession.

As the crisis hit, the central bank cut its benchmark rate to an historic low 0.25 percent and pledged to keep it there for an extended period. Last year it began hiking rates but has held them at 1.0 percent since September 2010.

TEST OF CREDIBILITY

Normally, the bank sets rates in order to bring inflation to target over six to eight quarters. But the bank noted three circumstances that might warrant more a flexible timeline: a large shock to the economy, financial excesses or credit crunches, and risks to the outlook that are skewed either to the downside or the upside.

Echoing U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, the bank said interest rates are a blunt tool that should only be used when supervision and regulation are not enough.

Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at RBC, said the Bank of Canada's success so far with inflation targeting "buys them the opportunity to pursue this more flexible approach".

But the bank will have to show that once the crisis has passed, it can once again deliver 2 percent inflation, he said. "It will be a test of their credibility."

Sheryl King, head of Canadian economics at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said she worries that Canadians might lose trust in the bank's ability to control prices and sees risks.

"It is bringing the bank one step closer into being a financial market regulator instead of just a central bank and the lender of last resort," she said.

Renewing an inflation-targeting policy that has been in place for two decades, the government and the Bank of Canada said the bank would target an annual inflation rate of 2 percent, within a control range of 1 to 3 percent, matching the policy of the last 15 years.

The bank rejected two other possible changes to its mandate that it had studied, lowering the inflation target or switching to price-level targeting, a different method for keeping prices low and stable. (Reporting by Louise Egan and Randall Palmer; editing by Janet Guttsman and Peter Galloway)