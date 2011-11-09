* New mandate enshrines financial stability role
OTTAWA, Nov 9 The Bank of Canada says its
renewed inflation-fighting mandate will allow it, under
exceptional circumstances, to let inflation stray longer from
its 2 percent target in order to combat financial instability.
The bank said on Wednesday that such unusual circumstances
could include an asset bubble threatening the economy or a
situation of such instability in financial markets that they
are unable to cope with higher interest rates.
Central bank Governor Mark Carney has telegraphed in
recent speeches that because of global uncertainty he would
keep interest rates exceptionally low and allow inflation to
remain above the 2 percent target for longer than usual,
emphasizing that the target is "flexible".
That doctrine is enshrined in the Bank of Canada's official
mandate, which was renewed for five years in an agreement with
the federal government on Tuesday.
"The global economic crisis delivered a powerful reminder
that price stability and financial stability are inextricably
linked, and that pursuing the first without due regard for the
second risks achieving neither," the bank said in a policy
paper on Wednesday.
"While this flexibility might involve sacrificing some
inflation performance over the usual policy horizon, it would
lead to greater financial, economic and, ultimately, price
stability over a somewhat longer horizon."
Global central bankers have learned from the 2008 financial
crisis and its continuing repercussions that financial
instability can harm economic well-being. That has forced them
to take their eyes off their traditional targets to keep rates
low for longer than they otherwise would or to find other ways
of pumping money into the system to stimulate the economy.
"I think what you're seeing on the part of central banks
around the world is they've really thrown out the traditional
playbook when it comes to setting policy and have had to be
exceptionally innovative to deal with all these issues," said
David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.
Canada emerged from the crisis in better shape than most of
its rich-country peers, and has recovered all the jobs and
output lost during the recession.
As the crisis hit, the central bank cut its benchmark rate
to an historic low 0.25 percent and pledged to keep it there
for an extended period. Last year it began hiking rates but has
held them at 1.0 percent since September 2010.
TEST OF CREDIBILITY
Normally, the bank sets rates in order to bring inflation
to target over six to eight quarters. But the bank noted three
circumstances that might warrant more a flexible timeline: a
large shock to the economy, financial excesses or credit
crunches, and risks to the outlook that are skewed either to
the downside or the upside.
Echoing U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, the
bank said interest rates are a blunt tool that should only be
used when supervision and regulation are not enough.
Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at RBC, said the
Bank of Canada's success so far with inflation targeting "buys
them the opportunity to pursue this more flexible approach".
But the bank will have to show that once the crisis has
passed, it can once again deliver 2 percent inflation, he said.
"It will be a test of their credibility."
Sheryl King, head of Canadian economics at Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch said she worries that Canadians might
lose trust in the bank's ability to control prices and sees
risks.
"It is bringing the bank one step closer into being a
financial market regulator instead of just a central bank and
the lender of last resort," she said.
Renewing an inflation-targeting policy that has been in
place for two decades, the government and the Bank of Canada
said the bank would target an annual inflation rate of 2
percent, within a control range of 1 to 3 percent, matching the
policy of the last 15 years.
The bank rejected two other possible changes to its mandate
that it had studied, lowering the inflation target or switching
to price-level targeting, a different method for keeping prices
low and stable.
