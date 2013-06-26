TORONTO, June 26 The risk to the Canadian
financial system from consumer indebtedness and the heated
housing market has abated over the past year but is still
present and merits monitoring, a Bank of Canada official said on
Wednesday.
"We are seeing a moderation over the last year in both the
buildup of household indebtedness and also the related
imbalances in the housing market," said Bank of Canada Deputy
Governor Timothy Lane in response to an audience question
following a speech in Toronto.
"At the same time ... that's not to say that the risk has
suddenly disappeared, and it's still a risk that we're watching
very closely," he said.