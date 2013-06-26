* BoC watching housing, debt situation -Lane
* Rapid growth of mortgage securitization a key concern
* Canada's shadow banking sector small but needs monitoring
* No guidance on future path of interest rates in Canada in
speech
By Peter N Henderson
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's heated housing market
and near-record personal debt is less of a risk than it was a
year ago, but the central bank is not letting down its guard
just yet, a Bank of Canada official signaled on Wednesday.
"We are seeing a moderation over the last year in both the
buildup of household indebtedness and also the related
imbalances in the housing market," Bank of Canada Deputy
Governor Timothy Lane said in response to an audience question
following a speech in Toronto.
"At the same time ... that's not to say that the risk has
suddenly disappeared, and it's still a risk that we're watching
very closely," he said.
Canada's housing market slowed dramatically in mid-2012
after the government tightened mortgage lending rules to head
off a housing bubble. It was the fourth such move in five years.
But the market has rebounded in recent months.
Canadians took on a record high debt load during the
post-recession housing boom, taking advantage of five years of
ultra-low rates. The latest revised data from Statistics Canada
showed the ratio of household debt to income fell slightly to
161.8 percent in the first quarter from a record 162.8 percent
in the third quarter of last year.
SHADOW BANKING A WORRY
A related risk, highlighted by Lane in his speech, is the
rapid increase in the securitization of government-backed
mortgages - an activity that has doubled in the past five years
and which the central bank considers to be part of the
unregulated "shadow banking" sector.
Securitization is the process by which assets such as
mortgages are packaged into bonds or other debt instruments that
can then be traded.
Lane said the increased use by banks and non-bank lenders
alike of these securities as a low-cost funding option
encourages more mortgage credit and less of other forms of
credit.
"A key concern is the potential misallocation of resources
away from non-mortgage lending toward mortgage credit - which,
in the current economic environment, contributes to the buildup
of imbalances in the household sector," he said.
In a report earlier this month, the Bank of Canada said some
areas of the country's shadow banking sector warranted close
monitoring.
Shadow banking is often described as credit intermediation
activities by lenders outside the traditional banking sector,
such as hedge funds or private capital funds. But it can also
include more lightly regulated activities by traditional banks,
as in the case of mortgage securitization in Canada.
Shadow banking is relatively small in Canada, worth about 40
percent of gross domestic product, compared with 95 percent in
the United States, Lane said.
Some 60 percent of the activity is comprised of mortgage
securitization. Other areas include repo markets, which are now
considered safer due to the introduction of central clearing,
and money market funds which are small but "must be managed
carefully," Lane said.
Lane provided no guidance on future monetary policy in his
speech or subsequent remarks.