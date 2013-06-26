TORONTO, June 26 The rapid increase in the
securitization of government-backed mortgages is a concern in
Canada's shadow banking sector and could potentially exacerbate
the problem of high household debt, a Bank of Canada official
said on Wednesday.
"A key concern is the potential misallocation of resources
away from non-mortgage lending toward mortgage credit - which,
in the current economic environment, contributes to the buildup
of imbalances in the household sector," said Bank of Canada
Deputy Governor Timothy Lane in a speech he was delivering in
Toronto.
Lane provided no guidance on Canadian monetary policy in the
prepared text of his remarks.