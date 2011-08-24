* Imbalances plaguing the global economy - BoC
* Inaction risks more financial instability
MUMBAI Aug 24 The Group of 20 leading and
emerging nations has not done enough to correct global
imbalances and this could provoke more financial instability, a
top Bank of Canada official said on Wednesday.
Tiff Macklem, the bank's senior deputy governor, said in a
speech that some G20 nations had not lived up to promises they
made at a Toronto summit last year to starting tackling their
deficits and debts.
"While the G20 has made considerable progress in
strengthening the microeconomic rules governing the regulated
financial system, we have fallen short in correcting the
imbalances that are plaguing the global economy," he said.
"This is having consequences. The slow progress by
some countries in implementing adjustments needed to address
macroeconomic imbalances is holding back the global recovery
and increasing the risk of financial instability."
Canada and India chair a G20 working group on developing a
plan for strong, sustainable and balanced growth, an area where
Macklem said the grouping had not done enough.
"In advanced countries, the difficult task of legislating
credible, well-defined fiscal consolidation plans is under way,
but in some of these countries, current plans have yet to
gain the full confidence of markets," he said.
"Moreover, the consequences of inadequate progress
have become more immediate. Sovereign debt concerns have
contributed to a retrenchment in risk-taking in global markets,
sending the prices of safe-haven assets to record highs and
pushing those of risky assets sharply lower."
Emerging market members of the G20 are accumulating foreign
reserves at an increasing rate and, in 2010, these reserves had
reached nearly $5 trillion, or 32 percent of their GDP, Macklem
said.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)