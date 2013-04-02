By Louise Egan and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, April 2 Countries that impose capital
controls and accumulate reserves are delaying the adjustments
needed to help the global economy grow fully, Bank of Canada
Deputy Governor John Murray said on Tuesday, adding that he did
not want to blame any one country.
"There is a sense that, as indicated by the reserves that
have been accumulated and the capital controls, there certainly
has been resistance on certain fronts," Murray said in a
presentation in Washington that was webcast.
He continued: "And again, I don't mean to point the finger
just at China - but there is a form of inhibition, something
that's at play, if not subverting, certainly inhibiting,
delaying the adjustment process, not facilitating as it might
this needed rotation of demand globally that could certainly put
us all on a growth path."
Murray's pointed remarks were based on previously published
research by the Bank of Canada on the consequences of countries'
delaying policies needed to get the global economy back on
track, or of only partially carrying them out.
A key element of a successful global growth strategy is for
countries like China and others to allow their currencies to
move more freely, the central bank has said.
At the same time, it said some industrialized countries need
to tighten their budgets, allow banks and households to lower
their debts and carry out other growth-boosting reforms.
The Bank of Canada's models show an uncoordinated approach
could result in the loss in global gross domestic product of $16
trillion from 2012 to 2016.
Murray said the world is not necessarily heading for the
worst-case scenario and has made progress on implementing the
agreed policies across the Group of 20 major developed and
developing nations.
But he pinpointed foreign exchange policies as the biggest
hindrance.
"It's not a case of one country, if you take the longer
view, doing a favor to others, because the game we were on, the
track we were on has just not been sustainable," he said.
Small, open economies with flexible currencies feel the
pressure from other economies that break the global rules to
intervene in foreign exchange markets, he said in a reference to
Canada's currency appreciation of recent years.
"Pressures from those who break the rules are displaced onto
more flexible currencies," the presentation said.
One slide showed a chart showing the real effective exchange
rates of China, Brazil and Canada.