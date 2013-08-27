By Louise Egan
KINGSTON, Ontario Aug 27 Eventual removal by
the U.S. Federal Reserve of its massive stimulus program should
be seen positively, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray
said on Tuesday, responding to critics who say it will cause
damage around the world.
Whenever the Fed begins winding down its unconventional
monetary policy it will be in the context of a strengthening
U.S. economy, Murray said, and the benefits to the Canadian
economy will outweigh any risks.
"The improving underlying strength of the U.S. economy
should more than compensate for the drag from higher interest
rates," he said in a speech to economists. "Stronger external
demand, coupled with downward pressure on our currency and
support for commodity prices from a global economic recovery,
will provide the lift."
Murray said interest rates will normalize as the global
economy grows, "but there's no guarantee that this is going to
be absolutely orderly or painless for everyone," he said in
answer to a question. "But at least it's being done in the
context of recovery."
The Fed has said it plans to start reducing its $85
billion-a-month purchases of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities by yearend, with an eye toward drawing the program to
a close by mid-2014. The purchases have been aimed at driving
down long-term interest rates and have been credited with
infusing liquidity that has benefited global financial markets.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Dennis
Lockhart, told Reuters on Saturday at the annual Jackson Hole
policy retreat for the world's central bankers that Fed tapering
could begin in September, provided there is not "really
worrisome" economic news between now and then.
Concerns over Fed tapering have sparked an exodus of cash
from emerging markets, including India and Brazil, whose
currencies and stock markets have suffered steep losses in
recent days.
"Before getting too excited about the negative consequences
of exiting, it is important to step back and consider why events
might unfold in a manner that is more benign than some critics
have feared," Murray declared.
He said the exit from what has been extraordinary policy
accommodation will take place only when officials see there are
clear and convincing signs the U.S. economy and, subsequently,
others, have achieved self-sustaining momentum.
In addition, monetary authorities have learned the value of
clear communication and not all advanced economies will exit at
the same time, Murray added.
FED IMPACT ON C$
His remarks about the downward pressure on Canada's currency
that would accompany a Fed exit and a U.S. recovery underlined
how the Bank of Canada has stopped referring to "the persistent
strength of the Canadian dollar" as one of the challenges facing
the economy.
He said that over the past five years the Fed stimulus
measures have put upward pressure on Canada's dollar, but that
this had been more than offset by greater U.S. demand for
Canadian exports, and higher asset and commodity prices.
"In other words, Fed easing was a net positive for Canada,
making a difficult situation better," he said. "The process will
work in reverse once the exit begins, but with one important
difference: it will take place in the context of a strengthening
U.S. economy."
The Canadian dollar strengthened to 94.07 Canadian cents to
the U.S. dollar in late July 2011 - its strongest since November
2007 - in part due to Fed easing. It has weakened steadily in
recent months in anticipation of Fed tapering, and stood at
C$1.0477 to the greenback at 4:14 p.m. EDT (2014 GMT).
FORWARD GUIDANCE
An economist in the audience asked Murray whether the Bank
of Canada might again provide markets with forward guidance on
its policy course as it did in 2009, and which is a strategy
being used by the Fed and the Bank of England, specifically
whether it had thought about linking monetary policy to the
unemployment rate.
The Bank of Canada supports forward guidance by others but
does not see the need for it in Canada, Murray responded. "We're
in a situation where we're in a conventional monetary policy
zone with a 1 percent overnight rate and we're back to the
norm."
On whether the Bank of Canada plans to publish an interest
rate forecast, he answered emphatically, "No."
"There is a debate in the community about whether it comes
with some costs ... a false sense of commitment. (There is) a
worry that it creates just a little too much certainty in the
minds of some participants ... you lose some of the independent
thought and forecasting," he said.
Market players surveyed by Reuters in July forecast the
Canadian central bank would resume raising interest rates in the
fourth quarter of 2014.