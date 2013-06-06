US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors pause after record day on Wall St
* Futures: Dow up 5 pts, S&P down 2.5 pts, Nasdaq down 0.75 pts
OTTAWA, June 6 New Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz made no direct mention of raising interest rates in his first public remarks on Thursday but said there was a role for the central bank in nurturing the country's economic growth.
Market players are closely watching Poloz, who took the helm at the bank on Monday, for any signs of a possible shift in thinking from his predecessor Mark Carney who maintained a mildly hawkish bias for over a year.
Speaking to lawmakers, Poloz made the unusual move of not repeating previous central bank guidance on monetary policy in his opening remarks.
* Futures: Dow up 5 pts, S&P down 2.5 pts, Nasdaq down 0.75 pts
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings