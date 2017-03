CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits lowest this year as oil slumps, Fed weighs

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3494, or 74.11 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Dec. 30 at C$1.3500 * Inflection point seen at C$1.36 * Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 8 The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in two months against the greenback on Wednesday as oil prices collapsed, and as the U.S. dollar surged with strong jobs data that hei