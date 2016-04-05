Trump says China working with U.S. on North Korea problem
April 16 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's financial intelligence agency has fined an unnamed Canadian bank C$1.1 million ($837,330) for failing to report a suspicious transaction and various money transfers.
The action represents the first time the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, has penalised a bank. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sandra Maler)
April 16 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.