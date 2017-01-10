TORONTO Jan 10 Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's biggest lender which also has a large business in the United States, anticipates benefits from President-elect Trump's pro-growth policies, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We do see a stronger growth agenda in the United States, we do anticipate pro-growth policy coming out of the new administration," Dave McKay said at the RBC 2017 Canadian Bank CEO Conference. "That would potentially lead to higher rates which is very good for our franchise in the United States."

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)