(Corrects second last paragraph to clarify it is growth, not
profits, that is expected to decline.)
Feb 27 Canadian banks remain the envy of
their global peers, but a fragile global economy and myriad
regulatory changes will make 2012 a challenging one for growth
and profits, PricewaterhouseCoopers said in its annual bank
review.
With Canada's big six banks set to begin reporting
first-quarter profits on Tuesday, the accounting and advisory
firm warned the banks will likely face a slowdown in lending
growth over the next 12 months as consumer debt and an uncertain
economic climate in Europe and at home weighs on sentiment.
Looming regulatory changes in the form of Basel III and U.S.
legislation under Dodd-Frank will add uncertainty to Canada's
big six banks, which together had C$23.6 billion in profits in
2011 and some of the highest capital levels among global peers.
That capital strength may help the Canadian lenders grow
through acquisition and market share as rivals are on the
defensive in Europe and the United States,
PricewaterhouseCoopers said.
"The challenge is that regulatory uncertainty makes it more
difficult to form an opinion on the predictability of earnings,
capital consumption and hence values," John MacKinlay, PwC's
financial services consulting leader said in a statement.
He said the need for many global rivals to recapitalize and
release capital consumed by some business lines means there will
be buying opportunities for the cash-rich Canadians.
"If you can get yourself past the regulatory uncertainty,
the challenge then becomes one of agreeing on price and given
the market conditions there is often significant differences of
opinion between buyer and seller. As this global restructuring
will take years to unfold, the Canadian banks have the luxury of
being able to sit on the sidelines and be very selective about
their targets," MacKinlay said.
Domestically, the banks are expected to see a slowdown in
loan growth as already-high levels of consumer debt constrain
borrowing and stiff competition between the lenders cut into
margins.
"Potential earnings are inhibited by the fact that the
industry is currently seeing smaller margins on loans and with a
ceiling on consumer lending in Canada, the banks are not able to
simply increase portfolios to maintain profits," the report
said.
Capital markets businesses will continue to flag as markets
remain nervous about Europe, and trading and investment banking
growth is expected to decline in 2012, the report found.
Bank of Montreal reports results on Tuesday, with
Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada,
Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
, and National Bank of Canada reporting this week
and next.
(Reporting By Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Janet Guttsman)