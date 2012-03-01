(Refiles to correct day in first paragraph to Thursday from
Wednesday)
* Core profits top estimates, net results slip
* RBC, TD raise dividends
* Capital markets profit falls
* TD profit hit by litigation reserve
* Shares of both banks rise
By Cameron French
TORONTO, March 1 Canada's two biggest
banks surprised the market with dividend hikes on Thursday as
record earnings from their domestic bank networks helped them
turn in better-than-expected quarterly profits.
Analysts said the first-quarter results from Royal Bank of
Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank showed dour
predictions for sluggish revenue growth in the Canadian banking
sector have yet to take hold.
"It seems to be that at today's low level of interest rates
there's additional capacity for lending to households, and that
the banks are looking to fill it," said Peter Routledge, an
analyst at National Bank Financial.
The results helped push up shares of both banks in early
trading even though their net profits were down in comparison
with the year-before quarter, when results were lifted by
blockbuster capital markets revenue.
Net income at RBC, Canada's largest bank, eased by 6 percent
to C$1.88 billion ($1.91 billion), or C$1.23 a share, from
C$2.00 billion, or C$1.31 a share, a year earlier.
The result excluded results from RBC's U.S. retail bank,
which it agreed to sell last year. That deal is expected to
close on Friday, RBC Chief Executive Gordon Nixon said on a
conference call.
Excluding special items, profit was C$1.25 a share, topping
analysts' forecasts for a profit of C$1.13.
At TD Bank, net income was C$1.48 billion, or C$1.55 a
share, down 5.1 percent from C$1.56 billion, or C$1.67 a share,
a year earlier.
Hurting the result was a C$171 million litigation reserve
set aside to cover costs related to a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme
run by Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein.
TD was ordered to pay $67 million in January after losing a
Miami verdict related to its involvement in the case, and then
settled a separate lawsuit in February.
Excluding that charge and other items, the bank earned
C$1.86 a share. Analysts on average had expected C$1.76,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
HIGHER LOAN VOLUMES, NARROW MARGINS
Royal Bank's Canadian banking income rose 7 percent to a
record C$994 million, helped by higher lending volumes and
credit quality, but offset by narrower interest margins.
Analysts and bank executives had warned of slowing consumer
loan growth due to several factors, including record levels of
consumer indebtedness, a slowly recovering economy, and warnings
from government officials that borrowing is hitting dangerous
levels.
Royal said loan growth was "across the board", but
acknowledged that consumers are becoming more cautious,
particularly with their credit cards.
Some analysts have warned a drop in borrowing could trigger
a housing market collapse, but Nixon said the bank was
comfortable with its loan portfolios. "We do not see any major
cause for concern in the Canadian housing market," he said.
Royal's results were hit by a 30 percent drop in capital
markets income to C$448 million, as trading revenues weakened
following an abnormally strong period in early 2011. However,
the results were stronger than during the fourth quarter and
were ahead of analysts' modest expectations.
The overall strength allowed the bank to boost its quarterly
dividend by 6 percent to 57 Canadian cents a share.
"This was a surprise and could indicate that the board is
comfortable assuming that higher run-rate contributions from
capital markets could continue," Barclays Capital analyst John
Aiken said in a note.
TD DIVIDEND UP
TD, Canada's No. 2 bank, also boosted its dividend payout -
by 6 percent to 72 Canadian cents a share - a move that had been
predicted by some analysts, but was hardly a consensus view.
Aiken pointed to strong cost controls at the bank as a
reason for the profit beat.
Income from the bank's flagship Canadian banking unit rose
11 percent, helped by lending growth, particularly on the
business side. U.S. retail banking income from TD's 1,300-strong
branch network climbed 6 percent to $165 million.
TD Chief Financial Officer Colleen Johnston said the result
reflected a better-than-expected recovery in the U.S. financial
sector.
"I wouldn't characterize it as a buoyant recovery, I would
characterize it as a slow mend, but I think all of us thought it
was going to be tougher," she said.
TD's capital markets-related income slid 17 percent to C$194
million from the abnormally strong first quarter of 2011.
In early trading, RBC shares were up 1.9 percent at
C$56.75, while TD shares were up 1.2 percent at C$81.80, among
the strongest performers among Canadian financial stocks.
Smaller competitor Bank of Montreal reported
slightly stronger-than-expected results on Tuesday. BMO's profit
gain was based largely on lower loan losses.
($1=$0.985 Canadian)
(Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)