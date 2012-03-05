(Repeats March 4 story without change)
* Canadian banks' profit growth seen slowing
* Record profits from Canadian operations
* Dividends raised, stocks strong
* U.S., European banks still under pressure
* Investors could switch to U.S. banks if they rebound
By Cameron French
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's rock-solid banks
may be facing a gloomy profit outlook, but it's one that most of
their U.S. and European rivals would jump at in a Wall Street
minute.
With low interest rates squeezing lending margins and
heavily indebted Canadian consumers expected to curb borrowing,
executives and analysts say the banks now face a shrinking
upside after posting record earnings from domestic operations
for their financial first quarter.
In other words, their rich profits will keep on growing,
just more slowly than in the recent past.
For global rivals that are still struggling to recover from
the 2008-09 U.S. mortgage crisis, or are waist-deep in the
European sovereign debt mess, the Canadian banks' problems may
seem trivial.
Indeed the Canadian lenders, almost by default, have been
left among the strongest in the world after financial crises on
both sides of the Atlantic over the past four years have turned
the parameters used to evaluate banks almost on their head.
"Slowing earnings growth is probably the best problem to
face," compared with what many U.S. and European banks are
looking at, said John Aiken, an analyst at Barclays Capital, and
typically one of the most bearish of the analysts that cover the
Canadian banks.
However, within the cloistered Canadian industry - the banks
are protected from takeover by government regulation and the Big
5 hold nearly immovable double-digit domestic market shares -
the lower profit growth is a cause for concern, and among
investors it may seem a very real reason to be cautious on the
shares.
"You've been seeing (profit) growth in the mid teens, and
that growth is not sustainable," said Robert Sedran, an analyst
at CIBC World Markets, acknowledging that investors in the
sector have been spoiled by steady returns.
"When we're looking at the (Canadian) banks, people almost
treat slowing growth as negative growth."
MORTGAGES
Analysts have been forecasting a slowdown in Canadian bank
profits for more than a year, but with Canadians still eagerly
buying houses - spurred by historically low interest rates - a
meaningful slowdown is only now starting to show its face.
On conference calls on Thursday to discuss quarterly results
at the country's two largest banks, Royal Bank of Canada
and Toronto-Dominion Bank, executives pointed to low
interest rates and early signs of a borrowing slowdown -
particularly in lines of credit - as reasons to be cautious.
However, they made these comments after the four banks that
have reported quarterly results so far have all beaten analysts'
estimates.
While both TD and Royal showed a slight drop in net profit
due to lower capital markets revenue, both reported record
profits at their domestic retail bank segments and raised their
quarterly dividends, prompting several analysts to raise their
share-price targets.
John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities and
longtime owner of Canadian banks, said he's not concerned about
their profits.
"I think they're solid if not spectacular. They may have
some margin squeezes here and there, but I think they'll be all
right," he said, adding that he was surprised that Royal and TD
boosted their dividends.
"Maybe it was just kind of a token gesture to (show) the
shareholders that while everybody's in pretty bad shape
worldwide, for the Canadian banks things are pretty good."
PROFITS STEADY, BUT STOCKS?
While the profit picture is a question of whether results
will be just good instead of great, analysts say the longer-term
outlook for the banks' shares is a legitimate cause for concern.
As the Canadian banks surged during 2009 following the 2008
market crash, they attracted capital from many investors who
were abandoning troubled U.S. banks.
With the Canadian banks now trading at healthy stock
multiples and the U.S. banks starting to eye a recovery, those
flows could soon reverse, particularly if the Canadian banks'
profit gains narrow, Aiken said.
"There are a lot of investors who either have that trade on
or are just itching to make that trade, and if we start to see
core earnings growth in the U.S. banks start to rebound... then
you could see people selling the Canadian banks to switch," he
said.
Sedran said the issue is one of the Canadian banks having
outperformed for several years on the back of a cycle of
increased leveraging of the Canadian consumer, and that cycle
appears to be at an end.
However, he notes the banks have sources to offset the
consumer lending slowdown, such as business lending portfolios
that are sure to rebound, as well as wealth management
businesses and international operations that would benefit from
an economic rebound.
"You've got to be careful getting too negative on the
Canadian banks because they do have resilient cash flow streams,
they do have resilient businesses and they do have leverage at
their disposal to offset some short-term weakness," Sedran said.
(Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)