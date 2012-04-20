* Strong U.S. market revenue a good sign for Canadian banks
* Canadian lenders dealing with slower loan growth
* U.S. bank stocks likely to continue to outperform Canadian
TORONTO, April 20 A strong first quarter for
U.S. bank profits should bode well for Canadian lenders when
they begin releasing their second-quarter results next month, an
analyst said on Friday.
The Canadian banks' second quarter runs from February to
April, overlapping the final two months of the U.S. banks
January-March quarter.
"While net interest margins remain under pressure amidst a
persistent low interest rate environment, asset growth continues
to hold steady, and credit quality remains a valuable earnings
tailwind for the U.S. banks," Barclays Capital analyst John
Aiken said in a note.
"Also underscoring potential distinct positives for the
Canadian banks' Q2, capital markets revenue performance
strengthened in the quarter, with both advisory and trading
coming in better than expected."
Canada's big banks reported strong profits last year, with
several posting record full-year results. But narrow interest
margins, a cooling housing market and sluggish business lending
have lowered expectations for revenue in 2012, meaning bank
investors will welcome good news on the markets revenue side.
Aiken noted that Canadian banks may have already benefited
from this during January, the final month of their first
quarter.
With the U.S. financial sector rebounding from its 2009
post-crisis lows, it's unlikely that even a strong quarter from
the Canadian banks will reverse a recent trend that has seen
U.S. bank stocks outperforming their Canadian counterparts, he
said.
U.S. bank stocks as a group are up 31 percent so far this
year, compared with an 8 percent rise for the top 6 Canadian
banks.
"We do not expect the Canadian banks' second-quarter
earnings to reverse this valuation trend," he said.
The Canadian banks will begin to report second-quarter
results in late May.
(Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)