* RBC, TD, CIBC all increase payouts
* TD raises dividend payout target ratio
* All three banks top third-quarter estimates
* RBC shares rise; TD, CIBC ease
* Strong loan growth unlikely to be repeated in Q4-analyst
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Aug 30 Three of Canada's top banks
raised their dividends after reporting stronger-than-expected
third-quarter profits on Thursday, as Canadians continued their
robust borrowing habits despite high debt levels and fears of a
housing slowdown.
The dividend increases by Royal Bank of Canada,
Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce come on the heels of similar moves by Bank of
Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia earlier this
week, meaning Canada's top five banks have all lifted payouts
this quarter.
Analysts had expected at least two dividend increases, but
few expected more than three.
RBC, the country's largest bank, unexpectedly lifted its
payout by 5 percent to 60 Canadian cents.
That came on the back of a 73 percent rise in net profit
that, along with a 42 percent profit gain at CIBC, had some
observers shaking their heads, given the results came in what's
considered a challenging profit environment.
"These headlines are just out of sight," said John Kinsey, a
portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities in Toronto.
Excluding one-time items and discontinued operations, RBC's
profit rose a more modest 18 percent to C$2.0 billion against a
weak quarter a year earlier, while adjusted profit was C$1.31 a
share, topping analysts' estimates of C$1.18 a share.
TD, Canada's No.2 bank, posted a 14 percent rise in net
income to C$1.7 billion, and an adjusted profit of C$1.91 a
share, ahead of estimates of C$1.84 a share.
No. 5 lender CIBC said quarterly profit jumped 42 percent to
C$841 million, while adjusted profit was C$2.06, ahead of
analysts' s expectations of C$1.96.
Results this year have shown that domestic loan growth is
beginning to slow, likely due to government moves to calm the
red-hot housing market and more cautious borrowing in general by
heavily indebted Canadians.
But the banks largely bucked the trend this quarter, as
RBC's Canadian banking income rose 24 percent to a record C$1.1
billion from C$888 million a year earlier, while CIBC's climbed
a steady 8 percent to C$594 million.
On the wholesale banking side, both RBC and TD showed strong
year-over-year gains, as bond trading rebounded from weakness a
year ago.
However, the results didn't translate into major stock gains
on Thursday, as only RBC was up in early trading. It's shares
climbed 1.6 percent at C$55.46.
Both TD and CIBC were both down 0.8 percent, which Barclays
Capital John Aiken said was likely due to the fact that
expectations for the banks had been lifted following the
stronger results from BMO and Scotiabank earlier in the week.
He also warned not to read too much into the robust loan
growth during the quarter.
"Extrapolating this quarter going forward is going to be
difficult, given the expected slowdown on the mortgage side that
we're likely to see domestically," he said.
Speaking on a conference call, Dave McKay, RBC's group head
of Canadian banking, said the spring mortgage season had been
very robust, but played down expectations that the strength will
continue.
"As far as the mortgage business, you have to expect some
slowdown," he said.
INVESTORS SEEK YIELD
Both CIBC and TD had been expected to raise their dividends,
but TD's 7 percent payout increase was more than expected, and
the bank also raised its target payout ratio - the amount of
profit it sets aside to pay out as dividends - to a range of
40-50 percent from 35-45 percent.
TD Chief Financial Officer Colleen Johnston said the
decision to raise the ratio was prompted by feedback from
investors.
"I think dividend yield is really highly valued in this low
interest rate environment, and that was certainly an impetus for
us to increase the payout range," she said in an interview.
CIBC boosted its dividend by 4 percent to 94 Canadian cents
per share.