* Coordination among jurisdictions has broken down
* CBA head days rules must be augmented by supervision
Oct 27 The rush to plan and implement tighter
global financial regulations has led to a lack of consistency
and coordination among global policymakers and regulators,
Terry Campbell, chief executive of the Canadian Bankers
Association, said on Thursday.
"Our concern is - and we have seen indications of this from
around the world - that that consistency and coordination may
have broken down," Campbell said in Montreal in his first
speech since taking over leadership of the lobby group in
March.
"Different jurisdictions seem to be going their own way."
He pointed to the Dodd-Frank Act in the United States and
the Vickers Report in Britain as examples of measures that have
strayed from what has been agreed to globally by regulators,
who have spent the last three years planning rules to head off
a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.
A so-called regulatory "level playing field" has been a big
concern for Canada's banks, which emerged from the financial
crisis in better shape than most of their European and U.S.
rivals.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Chief Executive Rick Waugh
said last week he welcomed tighter bank regulations, but that
he harbored concerns about whether they will be applied evenly
across different countries.
Campbell also said the effort to impose new rules should
not distract from the need to keep an eye out for new problems
that could be forming in the system.
"It would be the ultimate irony if by trying to reduce
risk, the end result - inadvertently - is that risk increases
across the financial system," he said.
He said that strong rules must be complemented by strong
supervision and a culture of risk management among lenders.
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)