TORONTO Aug 27 Toronto Dominion Bank
and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday
posted forecast-topping quarterly profits on robust growth in
their domestic retail businesses even as both became the latest
Canadian lenders to record jumps in bad loans tied to the energy
sector.
CIBC, Canada's fifth-largest bank, also raised its quarterly
dividend, and its stock rose nearly 6 percent. Shares of TD, the
country's No. 2 bank, climbed 1 percent.
Fears about how the energy industry slowdown would affect
Canadian lenders and worries about a slowing economy have been
weighing on bank shares this year.
Early signs of an impact from the oil price selloff have
been emerging in the third quarter ended on July 31.
Energy-sector bad loans rose 59 percent for TD from the second
quarter and climbed 36 percent for CIBC.
Both Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal
have also reported big rises in bad loans from the
sector this week.
Banks are scrutinizing their energy industry clients for
signs of credit weakness, and they could renegotiate loan terms
that come up for renewal based on refreshed oil price
projections.
However, less than 1 percent of TD's loan book comes from
the energy companies, making it among the least exposed of the
major Canadian banks.
"The portfolio is performing very much in line with
expectations," Chief Financial Officer Colleen Johnston said in
an interview. "If oil prices remain low and they remain low for
longer, we will have increased credit losses, but we think those
losses are very manageable."
TD reported earnings of C$1.20 per share, excluding special
items, compared with the analysts' average estimate of C$1.18.
Because of its large U.S. retail banking operation, TD is
likely to gain from strength in the U.S. economy and any rise in
interest rates, Barclays analyst John Aiken said.
Data released on Thursday indicated that U.S. economic
growth for the second quarter was stronger than previously
anticipated.
TD has been expanding steadily in the United States and is
deeply entrenched in the Northeast.
"Clearly several levers were working quite well," said John
Stephenson, president of Stephenson & Co Capital Management and
a TD shareholder.
TD is "in the best U.S. markets," he added. "Not only are
they in the right country, they are in the right part of the
country."
CIBC's profit of C$2.45 per share before special items beat
expectations of C$2.31 per share.
