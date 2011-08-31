Aug 31 Canadian banks have made wealth
management a major focus in recent years as they compete for
the savings and investments of retiring baby boomers in North
America and try to tap growing wealth abroad.
Below are highlights of the quarterly results for the
banks' wealth management units for the quarter ended July 31.
- RBC (RY.TO) Wealth Management
Quarterly profit fell 3 percent to C$179 million ($183
million) from a year earlier due to comparison with a
year-before quarter in which accounting and tax adjustments
increased earnings extraordinarily. [ID:nN1E77P044]
Excluding the adjustments, net income was up 22 percent,
mainly due to higher average fee-based client assets.
Revenue was up 11 percent at C$1.16 billion.
Assets under management (AUM) were C$310.2 billion, up from
C$251.1 billion a year earlier.
Assets under administration (AUA) were C$525.3 billion, up
from C$501 billion a year earlier.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Global Wealth Management
Quarterly profit rose 12 percent to C$256 million from a
year earlier, largely driven by Scotiabank's acquisition of
Canadian asset manager DundeeWealth. [ID:nN1E77T0L4]
Revenue was up 43 pct at C$818 million.
AUM were C$105 billion versus year-before C$50 billion.
AUA were C$276 billion versus year-before C$185 billion.
- Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Private Client Group
Quarterly income rose 14 percent to C$120 million as new
client assets and earnings from a recent U.S. acquisition
helped offset weakness in brokerage volumes and a drop in
insurance earnings. [ID:nN1E77M0DD]
Revenue rose 13 percent to C$617 million.
AUM were C$155.3 million, up from C$105.4 million a year
earlier.
AUA were at C$378.2 million, up from C$253.6 million.
- CIBC (CM.TO) Wealth Management
Quarterly profit rose 12 percent to C$68 million, due to
higher fee-based revenue and commissions from new-issue and
equity-trading activity. [ID:nN1E77U0OS]
In July, CIBC said it was buying a minority stake in U.S.
asset manager American Century Investments for $848 million,
broadening its geographic reach and expanding its asset
management offerings, which fall under its wealth management
unit.
Revenue was up 12 percent at C$404 million, mainly due to
higher fee-based and commission revenue from new issue and
equity trading activity.
AUM were C$81.6 million, up from C$73.9 million a year
earlier.
AUA were C$1.38 billion, up from C$1.22 billion.
- National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Wealth Management
Quarterly earnings rose 28 percent to C$37 million, helped
by higher asset levels and a rise in fee-based and transaction
revenues. [ID:nN1E77O06I]
National closed a deal during the quarter to buy the 82
percent of Winnipeg-based wealth manager Wellington West that
it did not already own for about C$273 million on July 15.
Revenue at the unit rose 11 percent to C$208 million.
AUM were C$57 billion, up from C$50 billion a year
earlier.
AUA were C$187 billion, up from C$175 billion.
- Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reports results on
Thursday.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)