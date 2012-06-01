* Market's slump hits wealth management profits
* Gloomy trend suggests more cost-cutting
* Still an attractive business for banks
By Andrea Hopkins
June 1 Wealth management wasn't a big
money-maker for Canadian banks this quarter as slumping
financial markets kept investors on the sidelines, the second
straight gloomy performance by a segment most banks view as a
future cash cow.
Assets under management inched higher in the quarter ended
April 30 as the banks drew in a few more clients and sold a few
more mutual funds, but profits were flat or slightly lower for
the banks who did not make big acquisitions.
"It's a market-related revenue line, and when markets are
down, so are revenues," said Peter Routledge, banking analyst at
National Bank Financial.
The global market downturn and the long-term prospect of low
interest rates have made it harder for Canada's Big Six banks to
make money on their mutual fund, advisory and investment
services, which in previous years have helped drive earnings at
the very profitable lenders.
But the Canadian banks continue to jockey for acquisitions
and greater market share in the global wealth management sphere,
seen as a relative growth opportunity compared to plain vanilla
banking like checking and savings accounts and lending.
"This is a growth engine for a lot of these banks, Royal
especially, so they are going to continue to make acquisitions
where they make sense," said Tom Lewandowski, Canadian banking
analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis.
Canada's largest lender, Royal Bank of Canada, has
repeatedly said it is interested in expanding its global wealth
management unit, and rumor has it that RBC is among the bidders
for Bank of America's non-U.S. wealth business.
RBC notched C$212 million ($204 million)in wealth management
profits in the second quarter, down from C$227 million a year
ago, but an improvement over the C$188 million in income in the
previous quarter. Assets under management inched up to C$325
billion.
Cross-town competitor Toronto-Dominion Bank followed
a similar pattern as second-quarter profits crept up to C$155
million and assets under management edged up to C$202 billion.
But smaller rivals Bank of Nova Scotia and National
Bank of Canada have made the most recent headlines in
wealth management acquisitions, bolstering both assets under
management and revenues as well as future prospects.
"The industry is consolidating, so a downturn isn't going to
eat up all its profits - it's just going to be down the next
couple of quarters," Routledge said.
"There is not a disaster coming. If you take a look at what
Scotia and National have done in the last several years with
acquiring, all of them have pretty stable platforms now that
will earn their way through a difficult period."
National recorded a gain on the sale of Natcan's operations
and the acquisitions of both Wellington West Holdings Inc and
the full-service investment advisory business of HSBC Securities
Canada. That, along with Scotia's purchase of the rest of
DundeeWealth, muddied second-quarter comparisons with the same
quarter a year earlier - but both bode well for future earnings.
Wealth management profits (C$ mln)
Q2 2012 Q1 2012 Q2 2011
RBC 212 188 227
TD* 155 144 151
BNS* 298 282 487
BMO* 145 105 91
CIBC 79 100 73
National* 41 39 49
* TD's results exclude TD Ameritrade. BNS and BMO results
include insurance. The drop in year-over-year profit at BNS is
due to last year's one-time revaluations of its stake in Dundee
and related integration costs. The National results do not
include the sale of its investment manager Natcan to Fiera
Capital Corp.
Assets under management (C$ bln)
Q2 2012 Q1 2012 Q2 2011
RBC 325 316 311
TD 202 196 190
BNS 109 106 106
BMO 158 155 115
CIBC 84 84 82
National 34 59 56
Cost controls across the industry helped the bottom line, as
the banks tried to offset lower deal revenues and trading
volumes with belt-tightening in advertising, staffing or
long-term projects like information technology.
With global market malaise expected to continue amid
Europe's evolving debt crisis, analysts said the trend of
cost-cutting is expected to persist for several more quarters.
"While the wealth business may continue to face difficult
and volatile economic conditions, we expect our strong franchise
will continue to generate good client asset inflows. This,
combined with prudent cost management, should deliver solid
results," TD said in its report to shareholders.
Lewandowski said cost controls will probably be felt across
banking until clients start trading and buying products again -
which won't happen until global economic woes, particularly in
Europe, ease back from the headlines.
"When does the Europe issue end and we have confidence
return to the investor base? That's the $64 million question. I
think the focus is going to be on expenses probably for the next
12 to 18 months," Lewandowski said.
($1 = 1.0410 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jan Paschal)