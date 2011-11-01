* Alberta maltster adding 27,000 tonnes barley storage

* Wheat Board monopoly scheduled to end August 2012

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 1 Rahr Malting Canada said on Tuesday that it will build more storage for barley crops because of Western Canada's planned move next year to an open grain market.

The company, Canada's second-largest maltster, produces malt - the product used in brewing beer - from barley.

Canada is the world's biggest exporter of malting barley.

Rahr will spend C$6 million ($5.9 million) over the next nine months to add 27,000 tonnes of barley storage to its Alix, Alberta, malting plant, said Bob Sutton, vice-president of sales and logistics, adding that the company had contemplated expansion for years.

"The marketing change (is) the thing that put it over the top," Sutton said in an interview.

Adding storage is a necessary step before the company can consider expanding production, but that won't happen anytime soon due to a poor economy in the United States, Sutton said.

The added storage is scheduled to be ready for August, 2012, when the Canadian Wheat Board's wheat and barley marketing monopoly in Western Canada is scheduled to end.

Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz, who visited the Alberta plant on Tuesday, said he expects opening the grain market to generate construction of more grain-processing capacity in Western Canada.

Alliance Grain Traders (AGT.TO) said last month that it plans to build a major durum processing plant in Saskatchewan because of the switch to an open market. [ID:nN1E7961CF]

Wheat Board Chairman Allen Oberg has said that processors are eager to buy directly from farmers to get a lower price than they would through the board.

Rahr produces 140,000 tonnes of barley malt annually for customers in Canada, the United States, Japan and South Korea.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by Peter Galloway)