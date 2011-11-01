* Alberta maltster adding 27,000 tonnes barley storage
* Wheat Board monopoly scheduled to end August 2012
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 1 Rahr Malting Canada
said on Tuesday that it will build more storage for barley
crops because of Western Canada's planned move next year to an
open grain market.
The company, Canada's second-largest maltster, produces
malt - the product used in brewing beer - from barley.
Canada is the world's biggest exporter of malting barley.
Rahr will spend C$6 million ($5.9 million) over the next
nine months to add 27,000 tonnes of barley storage to its Alix,
Alberta, malting plant, said Bob Sutton, vice-president of
sales and logistics, adding that the company had contemplated
expansion for years.
"The marketing change (is) the thing that put it over the
top," Sutton said in an interview.
Adding storage is a necessary step before the company can
consider expanding production, but that won't happen anytime
soon due to a poor economy in the United States, Sutton said.
The added storage is scheduled to be ready for August,
2012, when the Canadian Wheat Board's wheat and barley
marketing monopoly in Western Canada is scheduled to end.
Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz, who visited the
Alberta plant on Tuesday, said he expects opening the grain
market to generate construction of more grain-processing
capacity in Western Canada.
Alliance Grain Traders (AGT.TO) said last month that it
plans to build a major durum processing plant in Saskatchewan
because of the switch to an open market. [ID:nN1E7961CF]
Wheat Board Chairman Allen Oberg has said that processors
are eager to buy directly from farmers to get a lower price
than they would through the board.
Rahr produces 140,000 tonnes of barley malt annually for
customers in Canada, the United States, Japan and South Korea.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
