* XL Foods took five days to provide all information
* Inspectors did "terrific job," ag minister says
By Rod Nickel
Oct 3 Canadian food inspectors could not
immediately get key information from packer XL Foods after
detecting E. coli bacteria in its beef, adding to a nearly
two-week delay in launching one of the country's largest-ever
meat recalls.
Authorities learned about the presence of E. coli in beef
produced at the XL Foods plant in Brooks, Alberta, from U.S.
authorities on Sept. 4, triggering a Canadian investigation.
Two days later, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
asked XL Foods for information on product testing and
distribution, but the request was not fulfilled until Sept. 11.
"There was a delay in getting it," George Da Pont, president
of the CFIA, said in a press conference at a CFIA laboratory in
Calgary, Alberta. "We have limited authority to compel immediate
documentation."
Officials from XL Foods could not immediately be reached for
comment.
One of the provisions in draft legislation to make foods
safer for Canadians would give the CFIA more authority, Da Pont
said.
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz, who oversees the CFIA, said
the agency had done "a terrific job" dealing with the tainted
beef.
Meat from the XL Foods plant was not recalled until Sept.
16, almost two weeks after the CFIA knew of the contamination.
CFIA did not recall meat earlier because the products originally
flagged had not made it onto store shelves, Da Pont said.
Since then, the recall has expanded several times and now
involves more than 1,500 products, including ground beef, roasts
and steaks. The plant was closed last Thursday.
E. coli, a strain of which can cause sickness or even death,
is widely present in meat-processing plants, and regulators
require packers to control the bacteria within certain levels.
E.coli can be killed by thoroughly cooking meat.
A CFIA official said Tuesday that the XL Foods plant may
reopen later this week, once the company complies with six
requests for corrective action.
Eleven people have recently become sick in Alberta due to E.
coli bacteria, and five of those were confirmed to be connected
to beef from XL Foods. Neighboring Saskatchewan reported 13
cases of E. coli infection in September, far more than usual,
and the province's health officials are testing for a link to
the XL recall.
The meat recall is the biggest in Canada since at least
2008, when 22 people died after eating deli meat from a Maple
Leaf Foods plant.
The affected food stores across Canada and most U.S. states
include Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp
, Safeway and Loblaw Companies Ltd.
The plant's temporary closure has left ranchers with fewer
options to sell their cattle, and prompted rival Cargill Ltd
to boost production at its High River, Alberta,
plant.
Opposition legislators have alleged that sweeping budget
cuts by the Canadian government this year to reduce the deficit
contributed to the spread of contaminated products.
CFIA has said that 46 agency staff work full-time at the
Brooks plant, an increase over three years ago.
Canada is the world's sixth-largest exporter of beef and
veal.