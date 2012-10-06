By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 6 Ten people have now
fallen sick from contaminated beef products from a Canadian
plant that sent its meat across Canada and the United States,
more than twice the number earlier reported, health officials
said on Saturday.
The latest cases, linked to one of Canada's largest-ever
meat recalls, include three more illnesses in Alberta, where the
giant XL Foods beef processing plant is located, two in Quebec
and one in Newfoundland and Labrador.
All 10 people are recovering, the health and food inspection
officials said on a conference call with reporters.
The ever-widening recall of meat from the plant now involves
more than 1,800 products including steaks, ground beef and
roasts and now spans all of Canada and most U.S. states.
The previous four cases were also in Alberta, and officials
say they have evidence that these victims ate meat produced by
the XL Foods plant in Brooks, Alberta, which has been shut down
since Sept. 27.
The United States stopped importing meat from the plant on
Sept. 13.
The Canadian officials said the six new cases were caused by
the same strain of the E. coli bacteria as the previous cases.
The officials said they cannot prove that the sick people
ate food from XL. But Dr. Frank Plummer, chief science officer
of Canada's Public Health Agency, said it was almost certain
that all 10 cases trace back to the XL Foods meat recall.
The bacteria strain in this case has a unique "genetic
fingerprint" never before seen in Canada or the United States,
he said.
The XL plant, one of the largest in Canada, slaughtered
about 4,500 cattle per day. It will remain closed until the
privately held company complies with a series of requests for
corrective action from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, said
Dr. Richard Arsenault, CFIA director of meat programs.
Inspectors found that while XL Foods had an appropriate plan
to control food safety risks, it didn't fully carry it out.
The company said on Friday it deeply regretted the sickness
caused by consumption of beef products. It promised to "exceed
existing high standards and regain the trust of Canadian
consumers."
The recall comes four years after a recall of deli meat
produced at Maple Leaf Foods that killed 22 people. It
has led to calls from opposition legislators for the Canadian
Agriculture Minister, Gerry Ritz, to resign.
Ritz has said the government did all it could to protect
Canadians.
Symptoms of sickness from E. coli include bloody diarrhea,
vomiting and fever.