OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 23 Three more countries have blocked imports of Canadian beef or beef products, following Canada's discovery of mad cow disease earlier this month, its first in four years.

Taiwan, Peru and Belarus have imposed trade restrictions, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Monday in an update on its website. The CFIA had earlier reported that South Korea had banned Canadian beef and Indonesia banned non-edible byproducts from Canada.

Canada confirmed the case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) on Feb. 11 and reported it the next day. BSE is a progressive, fatal neurological disease believed to be spread when cattle eat protein rendered from the brains and spines of infected cattle or sheep. (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by G Crosse)