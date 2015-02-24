OTTAWA Feb 24 Markets that have closed their borders to Canadian beef after a case of mad cow disease was discovered account for just 3 percent of Canadian trade, Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said on Tuesday.

South Korea, Taiwan, Peru and Belarus have imposed trade restrictions on Canadian beef and beef products after Canada confirmed a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) on Feb. 11. Indonesia banned non-edible byproducts from Canada.

"While they have imposed temporary restrictions, these markets, while important, represent ... some 3 percent of our overall trade," Ritz told legislators in the House of Commons. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)