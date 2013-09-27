By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 27
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 27 Privately owned
Canadian hamburger chain A&W will buy only beef from cattle
raised without added growth hormones or steroids, a move that
adds costs but taps into growing consumer interest in how food
is prepared.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based A&W Food Services of
Canada, known for its Teen Burger, dancing bear mascot and root
beer, launched its "Better Beef" promotional campaign this week.
"What we've observed from our customers is there is a lot
more interest in the food they're eating, where it comes from,"
A&W chief marketing officer Susan Senecal said in an interview
on Friday.
"We've discovered that things like no hormones, no steroids
are very, very important to our customers, remarkably so."
Privately held A&W, which has annual sales of about C$850
million ($825 million), said it is the only national burger
restaurant in Canada to source only hormone-free beef. Its
burger rivals include McDonalds Corp, Burger King
Worldwide Inc and The Wendy's Co.
A&W calls itself Canada's second biggest burger chain with
791 outlets. It is separate from the U.S. restaurants that
operate under the same name and it licenses the A&W trademarks
from A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund.
A&W's campaign comes as the way food is produced becomes an
increasingly prominent issue for restaurants, grocers and
consumers. Denver-based burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
is one of the most well-known restaurant companies that
uses organic ingredients and antibiotic-free meat when possible.
"You see more and more companies trying to go that route,"
said Steve West, a restaurant industry analyst at ITG, based in
St. Louis. "We've seen hamburger chains in the past like
Hardee's and Jack In The Box realizing, 'we
can't compete with McDonald's and Burger King on this
low-quality, cheap food - we've got to take it up a notch.'"
Growth promotants help ranchers and feedlots raise more beef
using less feed.
The company has worked on its plan for 18 months, lining up
suppliers in Canada, the United States and Australia. Senecal
said A&W's beef costs will climb, but it has no plans to raise
burger prices. "I think we'll get lots more customers and sell
lots more burgers," she said.
But West said A&W will have to raise prices at some point to
reflect its higher costs unless it's willing to absorb a slimmer
margin, which is unlikely.
Canada is the world's 11th biggest beef producer, according
to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
The Canadian Cattlemen's Association says all Canadian beef
is "safe, wholesome and nutritious." In a statement, it said
Canadian ranchers have used growth promotants for more than four
decades, and the products are approved by the country's health
department.
"Science shows that the amount of hormone in a serving of
meat from a treated animal is virtually indistinguishable from
the amount of hormone in an untreated animal," said CCA
spokeswoman Gina Teel.
The decision is aimed to satisfy a consumer preference, and
A&W makes no claims that beef without added hormones or steroids
is more healthy or nutritious, Senecal said.
Meat processors have also been examining how cattle are
raised.
Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor,
and Cargill Inc said in August that they would halt
purchases of cattle fed the growth enhancer Zilmax. Tyson said
it was worried about cases of cattle with difficulty walking.