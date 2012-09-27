Sept 26 Several people became ill after eating
steaks that may contain E. coli bacteria sold at a store in
Edmonton, Alberta, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on
Wednesday.
The announcement follows a series of beef product recalls
that have raised concerns about meat processing standards in
Canada.
The CFIA warned the public not to eat Kirkland brand beef
steaks sold between Sept. 4 and 7 at the Costco Wholesale Corp
store on 50th Street in Edmonton.
The agency has not identified the supplier of the
potentially contaminated beef, said CFIA spokesman Tim O'Connor.
One of the suppliers to the store is XL Foods' Brooks,
Alberta, plant. Beginning in early September, privately held XL
Foods has voluntarily recalled more than 250 beef products made
at the plant after positive findings of E. coli.
E. coli bacteria can cause serious and potentially
life-threatening illnesses.
XL Foods issued a statement saying it is "deeply concerned"
for the people who became ill, adding that there has been no
definitive link between its products and the cases of illness.
The United States halted imports of beef products from the
XL Foods plant in Brooks, which is one of the largest in Canada,
on Sept. 13.
Canada is the sixth-largest beef and veal exporter in the
world.
The CFIA has completed its review of the plant's food safety
controls and found XL Foods could not demonstrate that it
regularly updated its plan to control E. coli in the facility,
the agency said.