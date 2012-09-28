* Says operator did not do enough to combat E. coli
* Nine people in Alberta ill with
* US expands alert for beef, suspended imports from plant
* Government defends inspection levels, lag time
By Rod Nickel and David Ljunggren
Sept 28 The Canadian Food Inspection Agency
(CFIA) has temporarily shut one of the country's largest
meatpacking plants after contaminated beef products, that were
distributed across Canada and the United States, sickened
several people.
The operators of privately held XL Foods' plant in Brooks,
Alberta have not done enough to prevent contamination by E. coli
bacteria, which has led to numerous product recalls this month,
the CFIA said on Friday.
Nine people in Alberta have fallen ill after eating meat
tainted with the bacteria, including four who ate steaks bought
at a Costco Wholesale Corp store in Edmonton, Alberta,
according to the province's health ministry.
The government agency said it was in control of all products
at the plant, which will not resume operations until XL fully
implements CFIA's required corrective actions.
CFIA has not confirmed who supplied the tainted meat related
to the illnesses.
XL Foods said on Wednesday there was no definitive link
between its products and the cases of illness. The company's
officials did not return messages for comment Friday.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety
and Inspection Service expanded a public health alert about
potentially tainted beef from the plant, that may have made its
way to U.S. grocery stores in more than 30 states, including
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Safeway. XL Foods is recalling
the products, which include steaks, roasts and ground beef.
The United States halted imports of beef products from the
XL Foods plant on Sept. 13.
VOLUNTARY RECALL
Beginning in mid-September, XL Foods voluntarily recalled
more than 250 beef products made at the plant after positive
findings of E. coli. CFIA said it would recall more products
over the next few days as it traces their movement.
E. coli bacteria can cause serious and potentially
life-threatening illnesses, and is often present at slaughter
plants.
Processors are required to monitor for higher-than-normal
detection rates and to take additional measures as necessary.
The CFIA's review of the plant's food safety controls found
XL Foods could not prove that it regularly updated its plan to
control E. coli, the agency said.
Opposition legislators accused the Canadian government on
Friday of acting too slowly and of contributing to the problem
by cutting food inspector positions earlier this year in an
aggressive round of budget cuts.
But Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz, who oversees
CFIA, said the government has added inspectors, and employs 46
on a daily basis at the Brooks plant.
"Canadians can count on the fact that this government is
focused on food safety," he said at the House of Commons in
Ottawa.
Dr Brian Evans, the CFIA's chief food safety officer,
defended the agency's response to the tainted meat. CFIA
announced XL Foods' first product recall on Sept. 16, two weeks
after CFIA inspectors detected the bacteria in XL products.
"We were, 24 hours, pedal to the metal, in the plant through
the weekend trying to satisfy ourselves that consumers were not
being put at risk," Evans told reporters.
By Sept. 16, CFIA decided it needed to take action and some
products were recalled.
XL is one of the two biggest beef processors in Canada, with
the other giant being U.S. agribusiness Cargill Ltd.
The shutdown of XL's Brooks plant will weaken Western
Canadian cattle prices, and limit farmers' options for cattle
sales, said Alberta rancher Travis Toews.
"If this situation persists for any length of time, cattle
will get backed up," he said, adding it was fortunate there
weren't large numbers of cattle headed for slaughter at this
time of year.
Cargill spokesman Mike Martin said the company was confident
its own plants had procedures in place to minimize risks of
food-borne illnesses.
XL is owned by Canadian company Nilsson Brothers Inc, which
also owns auction marts, ranches and other farm businesses in
Alberta.
Canada is the sixth-largest beef and veal exporter in the
world.