WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 23 The Canadian
government plans to end its subsidy for production of biofuels
when its current program ends in 2017, a newspaper reported on
Saturday.
The Globe and Mail quoted a letter from Natural Resources
Minister Joe Oliver to the biofuels industry on Thursday
explaining that Ottawa needed to cut spending to tame its
deficit.
Oliver said that the ethanol industry now produces the
necessary volume of renewable fuel for Canada to meet its target
of 5 percent ethanol in the country's gasoline supply, the
newspaper reported.
But the minister also noted that the Canadian biodiesel
industry had been unable to produce enough of that fuel, forcing
some refiners to import to meet a 2 percent biodiesel target.
The production of fuel from feed stocks such as corn, wheat,
canola and animal fat has been lauded as a way for Canada to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
However, ethanol and biodiesel fuel producers have required
government subsidies and some critics complain that demand for
fuel production has driven up the price of grain.
The government's ecoENERGY for Biofuels program was
originally to have spent C$1.5 billion ($1.47 billion)
supporting the industry between 2008 and 2017. It has actually
committed only C$1 billion and stopped taking new applications
for support in 2010, the newspaper said.
Ottawa plans to keep its existing commitments but wind down
the program in 2017, the paper said.
According to the program's website, it has committed funding
to about two dozen projects, including some owned by Suncor
Energy Inc, Husky Energy Inc, Maple Leaf Foods
Inc and BIOX Corp.
Plans have also been announced for new plants, notably a
biodiesel plant that U.S. agrifood giant Archer Daniels Midland
Co plans to build in Alberta.
The Globe and Mail quoted Scott Thurlow, president of the
Canadian Renewable Fuels Association, as saying that new
biodiesel plants could go forward if the government continued
its subsidy.