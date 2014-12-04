WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 4 The bird flu virus that has killed thousands of birds on two Canadian farms in British Columbia is the "highly pathogenic" H5N2 strain, Canada's chief veterinary officer Harpreet Kochhar said on Thursday.

The strain was last detected in Canada in the province of Manitoba in 2010, he said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Diane Craft)