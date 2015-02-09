(Adds details, background)
PARIS Feb 9 Canada reported an outbreak of the
highly pathogenic bird flu virus H5N1 in the province of British
Columbia, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on
Monday.
The outbreak was detected on Feb. 2 in a backyard poultry
flock in the province of British Columbia, where bird flu cases
of the separate H5N2 strain had been reported in December, it
said, citing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
The agency stressed that H5N1 avian influenza had not been
reported in a commercial poultry flock in Canada and that the
virus found in British Columbia was different from a strain
circulating in Asia.
High pathogenic H5N1 bird flu first infected humans in 1997
in Hong Kong. It has since spread from Asia to Europe and Africa
and has become entrenched in poultry in some countries, causing
millions of poultry infections and several hundred human deaths.
"Based on the limited partial sequence of the H5 and N1 gene
segments obtained this far, it appears very likely that this is
the same or a very similar virus to the ... H5N1 virus in
Washington State, but more sequencing will be needed to make a
final conclusion," the CFIA said in its report.
The H5N1 strain of bird flu was found earlier this year on a
green-winged teal in the U.S. state of Washington near the
border with Canada.
