WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 3 Canada's detection of avian influenza on two British Columbia farms has resulted in trade restrictions from several Asian markets, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

South Korea has banned imports of Canadian chicks, Hong Kong and Taiwan have imposed trade restrictions on British Columbia poultry and poultry products, and Japan has imposed trade restrictions on British Columbia chicks as well as all Canadian poultry products, said Patrick Girard, spokesman for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in an email to Reuters. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by James Dalgleish)