WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 3 Canada's detection of
avian influenza on two British Columbia farms has resulted in
trade restrictions from several Asian markets, a government
spokesman said on Wednesday.
South Korea has banned imports of Canadian chicks, Hong Kong
and Taiwan have imposed trade restrictions on British Columbia
poultry and poultry products, and Japan has imposed trade
restrictions on British Columbia chicks as well as all Canadian
poultry products, said Patrick Girard, spokesman for Agriculture
and Agri-Food Canada in an email to Reuters.
