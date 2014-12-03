(Adds additional farms under quarantine)
By Rod Nickel
Dec 3 The detection of avian influenza on two
farms in British Columbia has spurred several Asian markets to
restrict imports of Canadian poultry, a Canadian government
spokesman said on Wednesday.
South Korea has banned imports of Canadian chicks, Hong Kong
and Taiwan have imposed trade restrictions on British Columbia
poultry and poultry products, and Japan has imposed trade
restrictions on British Columbia chicks as well as all Canadian
poultry products, Patrick Girard, spokesman for Agriculture and
Agri-Food Canada, said in an email to Reuters.
Girard couldn't immediately say if all the trade
restrictions were outright bans, or if the markets were still
accepting some products.
The United States has not imposed trade restrictions, Girard
said. He said it was too early to estimate the economic impact
of the disease.
Avian flu is an infectious viral disease of birds. Most bird
flu viruses do not infect humans, but some have caused serious
infections in humans, according to the World Health
Organization.
Canada said on Tuesday that tests had found H5 avian
influenza, also called bird flu, on two British Columbia farms
that raise turkeys and broiler chickens. Two more broiler farms
in the West Coast province that are suspected of containing the
virus have been placed under quarantine, Canada's chief
veterinary officer, Harpreet Kochhar, said on Wednesday.
The disease has killed thousands of birds at the two farms
where it was first detected, and remaining turkeys and chickens
at those farms will be destroyed, the Canadian Food Inspection
Agency has said.
Canada has not determined the subtype and pathogenicity - or
severity - of the virus found on the two farms. Canada
previously detected H5N2 bird flu viruses in 2010 and 2004-05,
Kochhar said.
Germany, the Netherlands and Britain reported cases last
month of the highly pathogenic bird flu H5N8, which is similar
to one that devastated poultry flocks in South Korea earlier
this year, but has never been detected in humans
