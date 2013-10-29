By Julie Gordon
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Oct 29 A silver and blue ATM, perched
up next to the espresso bar in a trendy Vancouver coffee shop,
could launch a new era for the digital currency bitcoin,
offering an almost instant way to exchange the world's leading
virtual money for cash.
The value of a bitcoin soared from $13 in January to a high
of $266 in April as more businesses and consumers used them to
buy and sell online. Some investors are also treating bitcoins
like gold, using them to hedge against currency fluctuations and
speculating on their rise.
The kiosk, which looks like the average ATM but with hand
and barcode scanners, opened for business on Tuesday and by
mid-morning people were lined up to swap their bitcoins for
cash, or to deposit cash to buy more bitcoins.
"It's as easy as walking up to a machine, scanning your
hand, entering some cash and buying bitcoin," said Jordan
Kelley, chief executive of Las Vegas-based Robocoin, the company
that builds the ATMs. "With this, it's a 2-minute process. For
any online exchange, it's at least two days."
Bitcoins, currently worth about $210 each, can be
transferred without going through banks or clearing houses,
thereby cutting fees. Users can buy products and services online
or in a handful of stores, including the Waves coffee shop where
the ATM is.
With the bitcoin ATM, users scan their hand to confirm
identity, then funds move to or from a virtual wallet on their
smartphone. The system limits transfers to $1,000 a day, in an
effort to curb money laundering and other fraud.
Bitcoiniacs, the local dealer that operates the ATM, will
roll out four other kiosks across Canada in December. Robocoin
said Canada was the ideal place to launch the kiosk due to a
critical mass of users and less stringent oversight than in the
United States, where the bitcoin trade is monitored by
anti-money laundering regulators.
"We think the Vancouver market is enormous and we're excited
to be here," said Kelley. "By the end 2013, we'll be all over
Canada. By the end of 2014, we'll be all over the world,
including the United States."
Bitcoin is not a recognized currency in Canada, so Ottawa's
anti-money laundering watchdog, the Financial Transactions and
Reports Analysis Centre, does not monitor its trade.
Still Bitcoiniacs' founders say they are working with the
agency to be ready for when Canada does start regulating them.
"We're already being proactive in our business," said
Bitcoiniacs co-founder Mitchell Demeter. "We abide by any
guidelines they would impose - which includes the 'know you
customer' laws and anti-money laundering laws."
GOING MAINSTREAM
Bitcoins were launched in 2008 and are traded within a
global network of computers. They are not backed by a single
company or government, but their release is tightly controlled,
mimicking a central banking system's control over the minting of
money.
Bitcoins can be bought with near anonymity, which supporters
say lowers fraud risk and increases privacy. But critics say
that also makes bitcoins a magnet for drug transactions,
money-laundering and other illegal activities.
The currency's reputation took a hit this month, when U.S.
regulators shut down Silk Road, an online marketplace used to
buy and sell illegal drugs, and seized $3.6 million in bitcoins.
But the virtual currency is gaining hold among businesses
and consumers, a key step to a bigger role.
"I think it's definitely going mainstream," said Demeter. "I
think as things progress, and the infrastructure is built, it
will become easier for people to buy and sell, and so more
people will start using it."
In Vancouver, for example, dozens of people attend weekly
bitcoin meet-ups and a member co-op is promoting the currency to
a growing list of local retailers.
At Waves, Vancouver resident Chung Cheong used bitcoin to
pay for his mug of tea and was happy to mull over the future of
the digital currency.
"It's been said that we're at the stage where email was in
1992," he said. "Is it risky? Sure. But look at how the Internet
and email changed the world."