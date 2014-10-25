(Adds comment from mayor to CBC, additional info from police)
TORONTO Oct 25 Five people have been injured,
one critically, after an explosion at a tank car maintenance
facility in Sarnia, Ontario, police and the city's mayor said on
Saturday.
Police in the city, home to a number of oil refineries and
petrochemical plants, said on Twitter the fire at the Veolia
Environmental Services site had been quickly brought
under control.
It said one of the five injured was being transferred to a
London, Ontario hospital.
Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley told the Canadian Broadcasting
Corp one person had been critically injured, while three had
serious injuries and one had minor injuries.
The mayor said it was unclear exactly what caused the
explosion.
