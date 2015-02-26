TORONTO Feb 26 Financial news and data company
Bloomberg LLP will launch a Canadian television channel by
mid-2015 that will highlight domestic news makers and detail the
impact of global news on Canadian business, the company said on
Thursday.
"Canada is a vital market for us," founder and majority
owner Michael Bloomberg said in a statement. "It is now one of
our fastest-growing markets in the world."
The Bloomberg TV Canada channel will be launched in
partnership with Channel Zero, an independent media company.
Broadcasting non-stop from a studio in Toronto's downtown
financial district, it will feature content from bureaus in
Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver and Winnipeg.
Bloomberg competes with Thomson Reuters in
providing news, data and information to business and media
clients.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)