ABU DHABI May 7 Bank of Montreal,
Canada's No. 4 lender, expects assets under management (AUM) in
the Middle East to grow to about 10 percent of the total within
about five years, senior executives said on Monday, after
opening an office in the region.
BMO, which manages $107 billion worth of assets globally,
set up a representative office in Abu Dhabi, capital of the
United Arab Emirates and home to most of its oil wealth.
"We manage over $100 billion in assets, $10 billion or more
we will manage in the Gulf region in a relatively short period
of time," Bill Downe, the bank's president and chief executive,
told reporters, giving a time frame of about five years.
Currently, BMO manages assets worth around $600 million in
the Middle East and Gulf Arab region. The latter has some of the
world's biggest sovereign wealth funds in Abu Dhabi, Qatar and
Kuwait.
BMO already manages money for wealth funds in the region and
its initial focus will be on institutional investors, private
banking and high net worth individuals, Downe said.
Global wealth management is an attractive asset class for
Canada's banks, which have strong capital ratios compared with
international competitors and whose profitable Canadian banking
businesses face slower growth.
BMO is the latest Canadian bank to target wealthy investors
in the Middle East. Last month, Royal Bank of Canada,
the world's sixth largest wealth manager, said it would double
its wealth management team in Dubai in the near future.
The Middle East and Africa wealth management sector grew 8.6
percent in 2010 and overall assets under management may rise to
$6.7 trillion by 2015 helped by high oil prices, a 2011 study by
the Boston Consulting Group showed.
"Institutional investors are looking to diversify capital
because of what's happened in the region," said William Smith,
BMO's managing director and head of Europe & Middle East, in an
apparent reference to "Arab Spring" uprisings, as well as
volatile markets.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Firouz Sedarat)