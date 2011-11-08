LONDON Nov 8 Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney on Tuesday said deleveraging by European banks was having an impact on the Canadian economy.

"It's having an impact on the Canadian economy," he said during a question-and-answer session organised by the Canada-UK Chamber of Commerce in London.

"It's one of the reasons why we have reduced our (economic) forecast for Canada."

Carney, who has just been appointed head of the Financial Stability Board, also reiterated the Bank of Canada's view that the International Monetary Fund remained the best institution to redistribute global liquidity.

He said that given the possibility of a liquidity shock, there could be a case for enhancing the IMF's resources, while adding that arguements for such a case had yet to be made. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Huw Jones)