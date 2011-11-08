LONDON Nov 8 Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney on Tuesday said the euro zone debt crisis had yet to damage funding conditions in Canadian markets.

"The issue ultimately, for Canada, is about the scale of global financial contagion, spikes in risk premia," he told reporters in London.

"We have not seen that in Canada. Obviously we are watching the situation very, very closely, first and foremost in terms of the impact on Canada."

Carney has said that pressures faced by euro zone banks due to the debt crisis would be felt in Canada and the United States.

He added that Canada has been well served by a flexible inflation targetting system.

The Bank of Canada, whose five-year mandate comes up for renewal at the end of the year, has been looking at whether financial stability should also be a monetary policy consideration. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Huw Jones)