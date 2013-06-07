OTTAWA, June 7 The Bank of Canada's chief spokesman will join his former boss, Mark Carney, after he takes over as Bank of England Governor in July, a possible sign that Carney may pursue a more open communications style than his predecessor Mervyn King.

Jeremy Harrison was one of Carney's closest and most trusted aides at the Canadian central bank.

Harrison, who holds British and Canadian citizenship, told Canadian journalists in an email on Friday he would begin a two-year transfer to the Bank of England's communications department starting on July 29.

Carney will be the first foreigner to run the Bank of England. During his tenure in Canada, Carney was by far the most visible of the central bank's policymakers, holding press conferences after many of his speeches and after the bank's quarterly economic forecasts as well as conducting frequent media interviews.

Harrison said he would continue to be a Bank of Canada employee at his current salary, which will be reimbursed by the Bank of England.