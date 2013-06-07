OTTAWA, June 7 The Bank of Canada's chief
spokesman will join his former boss, Mark Carney, after he takes
over as Bank of England Governor in July, a possible sign that
Carney may pursue a more open communications style than his
predecessor Mervyn King.
Jeremy Harrison was one of Carney's closest and most trusted
aides at the Canadian central bank.
Harrison, who holds British and Canadian citizenship, told
Canadian journalists in an email on Friday he would begin a
two-year transfer to the Bank of England's communications
department starting on July 29.
Carney will be the first foreigner to run the Bank of
England. During his tenure in Canada, Carney was by far the most
visible of the central bank's policymakers, holding press
conferences after many of his speeches and after the bank's
quarterly economic forecasts as well as conducting frequent
media interviews.
Harrison said he would continue to be a Bank of Canada
employee at his current salary, which will be reimbursed by the
Bank of England.