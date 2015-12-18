PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MONTREAL Dec 18 Canada's Bombardier Inc received certification on Friday for its CSeries 110-seater plane, a milestone that could boost airline confidence in the program, which has not had a sale in more than a year.
Transport Canada, the program's primary regulator, has certified the smaller of the two CSeries planes, the CS100, said Transport Minister Marc Garneau. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dwayne Lamontagne has resigned as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Savanna