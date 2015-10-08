VAUGHAN, Ontario Oct 8 Canada's Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, who is in a tight election race to be the country's next prime minister, said on Thursday his party is always open to global investment in a way that respects and defends the country's interests.

Trudeau made the comments after he was asked about whether a Liberal government would allow a Chinese company to buy a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries project.

"We are always open to global investment in a way that respects and defends Canadian interests, and that is the approach we will take on foreign trade and foreign investments," Trudeau told reporters during a campaign stop.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; With additioinal reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa)