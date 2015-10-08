VAUGHAN, Ontario Oct 8 Canada's Liberal leader
Justin Trudeau, who is in a tight election race to be the
country's next prime minister, said on Thursday his party is
always open to global investment in a way that respects and
defends the country's interests.
Trudeau made the comments after he was asked about whether a
Liberal government would allow a Chinese company to buy a
majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries project.
"We are always open to global investment in a way that
respects and defends Canadian interests, and that is the
approach we will take on foreign trade and foreign investments,"
Trudeau told reporters during a campaign stop.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; With additioinal reporting by
Leah Schnurr in Ottawa)